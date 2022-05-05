UrduPoint.com

Bereaved Families Verbally Assault Israeli Prime Minister At Memorial Day Event

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2022 | 02:00 AM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) Bereaved families of those who had died in terror attacks verbally assaulted Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett while he was taking the stage at the ceremony commemorating the victims on Wednesday.

Several people attending the ceremony were shouting "you should be ashamed" at the prime minister, while others were calling for silence.

"The families of terror victims are holy. It is normal for them to shout, and it is normal for them to express their pain. I love you very much, and I hear your pain," Bennett responded to the crowd.

On Wednesday, a day before Israel celebrates its Independence Day, Israelis commemorate victims of terror and fallen soldiers.

Sirens sounded nationwide on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning bringing the country to a standstill for two minutes of silence in memory of 24,068 fallen soldiers and thousands of people killed in terror attacks since 1860, when the first Jewish settlers began to settle on the territory of modern Israel.

During the day, all recreational events have been prohibited in the country, national broadcasters did not air entertainment programs, and official memorial ceremonies were being held in cemeteries across the country.

