Bereaved Mother Presses UN Over Mexico Femicides
Umer Jamshaid Published November 16, 2024 | 12:10 PM
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Norma Andrade's teenage daughter was murdered in 2001, yet nobody has ever faced justice. She is battling the impunity surrounding femicides in Mexico -- despite attacks on her own life.
"I'm 63 and what keeps me going is courage, the feeling of helplessness at not having what we should be entitled to: justice," Andrade told AFP during a recent visit to Geneva.
She was in the city to meet with United Nations representatives, including from the rights office and UN Women, non-governmental organisations and foundations, calling for more international attention to Mexico's extremely high rate of femicides.
She was also presenting a documentary chronicling her struggle, "Norma -- A Quest For Justice", produced and directed by Brigitte Leoni.
Andrade became a human rights activist in February 2001 after her 17-year-old daughter Lilia Alejandra Garcia Andrade was murdered in Ciudad Juarez, a city on the US border where thousands of women and girls have been killed since 1993.
Lilia Alejandra, whose body was found seven days after she went missing, had two very young children of her own, who were left to Andrade to raise.
The documentary focuses on Andrade's relentless struggle over more than two decades for justice for her daughter and other victims, and facing two assassination attempts herself in the process.
The film also focuses on the staggering numbers of femicides in Mexico, where the UN estimates that around 10 women are killed per day.
"The problem is widespread," Andrade said.
"We want justice for Alejandra and all the Alejandras in Mexico."
Recent Stories
Pakistan women's central contracts announced
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024
Boeing strike will hurt Ethiopian Airlines growth: CEO
Russia to stop delivering gas to Austria: energy company
Rozner overtakes McIlroy and Hatton for Dubai lead
China tests building Moon base with lunar soil bricks
Tape ball cricket from street sports to global industry
After Trump's victory, US election falsehoods shift left
Fake fertilizer recovered
SAFCO's chief awarded honorary PhD degree
More Stories From World
-
Tyson beaten by Youtuber Paul in heavyweight return7 minutes ago
-
Big Bang: Trump and Musk could redefine US space strategy47 minutes ago
-
Revolution over but more protests than ever in Bangladesh47 minutes ago
-
Davis, James spark Lakers over Spurs while Cavs stay perfect57 minutes ago
-
10 newborns killed, 16 critical in India hospital fire57 minutes ago
-
Gabon votes on new constitution hailed by junta as 'turning point'2 hours ago
-
Ronaldo at double as Portugal reach Nations League quarters, Spain win2 hours ago
-
Trump names Karoline Leavitt, 27, as White House press secretary: statement2 hours ago
-
Uruguay end winless run with dramatic late win over Colombia2 hours ago
-
One in three women experiences gender-based violence, UN agency2 hours ago
-
Max potential: 10 years since a teenage Verstappen wowed in Macau3 hours ago
-
Rugby Union: Wales v Australia teams3 hours ago