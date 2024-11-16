Open Menu

Bereaved Mother Presses UN Over Mexico Femicides

Umer Jamshaid Published November 16, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Bereaved mother presses UN over Mexico femicides

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Norma Andrade's teenage daughter was murdered in 2001, yet nobody has ever faced justice. She is battling the impunity surrounding femicides in Mexico -- despite attacks on her own life.

"I'm 63 and what keeps me going is courage, the feeling of helplessness at not having what we should be entitled to: justice," Andrade told AFP during a recent visit to Geneva.

She was in the city to meet with United Nations representatives, including from the rights office and UN Women, non-governmental organisations and foundations, calling for more international attention to Mexico's extremely high rate of femicides.

She was also presenting a documentary chronicling her struggle, "Norma -- A Quest For Justice", produced and directed by Brigitte Leoni.

Andrade became a human rights activist in February 2001 after her 17-year-old daughter Lilia Alejandra Garcia Andrade was murdered in Ciudad Juarez, a city on the US border where thousands of women and girls have been killed since 1993.

Lilia Alejandra, whose body was found seven days after she went missing, had two very young children of her own, who were left to Andrade to raise.

The documentary focuses on Andrade's relentless struggle over more than two decades for justice for her daughter and other victims, and facing two assassination attempts herself in the process.

The film also focuses on the staggering numbers of femicides in Mexico, where the UN estimates that around 10 women are killed per day.

"The problem is widespread," Andrade said.

"We want justice for Alejandra and all the Alejandras in Mexico."

Related Topics

Film And Movies United Nations Visit Juarez Young Geneva Mexico February Border Women All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan women's central contracts announced

Pakistan women's central contracts announced

28 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deep ..

Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations

39 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Boeing strike will hurt Ethiopian Airlines growth: ..

Boeing strike will hurt Ethiopian Airlines growth: CEO

12 hours ago
 Russia to stop delivering gas to Austria: energy c ..

Russia to stop delivering gas to Austria: energy company

12 hours ago
Rozner overtakes McIlroy and Hatton for Dubai lead

Rozner overtakes McIlroy and Hatton for Dubai lead

12 hours ago
 China tests building Moon base with lunar soil bri ..

China tests building Moon base with lunar soil bricks

13 hours ago
 Tape ball cricket from street sports to global ind ..

Tape ball cricket from street sports to global industry

13 hours ago
 After Trump's victory, US election falsehoods shif ..

After Trump's victory, US election falsehoods shift left

13 hours ago
 Fake fertilizer recovered

Fake fertilizer recovered

13 hours ago
 SAFCO's chief awarded honorary PhD degree

SAFCO's chief awarded honorary PhD degree

13 hours ago

More Stories From World