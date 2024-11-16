Bereaved mother presses UN over Mexico femicides

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Norma Andrade's teenage daughter was murdered in 2001, yet nobody has ever faced justice. She is battling the impunity surrounding femicides in Mexico -- despite attacks on her own life.

"I'm 63 and what keeps me going is courage, the feeling of helplessness at not having what we should be entitled to: justice," Andrade told AFP during a recent visit to Geneva.

She was in the city to meet with United Nations representatives, including from the rights office and UN Women, non-governmental organisations and foundations, calling for more international attention to Mexico's extremely high rate of femicides.

She was also presenting a documentary chronicling her struggle, "Norma -- A Quest For Justice", produced and directed by Brigitte Leoni.

Andrade became a human rights activist in February 2001 after her 17-year-old daughter Lilia Alejandra Garcia Andrade was murdered in Ciudad Juarez, a city on the US border where thousands of women and girls have been killed since 1993.

Lilia Alejandra, whose body was found seven days after she went missing, had two very young children of her own, who were left to Andrade to raise.

The documentary focuses on Andrade's relentless struggle over more than two decades for justice for her daughter and other victims, and facing two assassination attempts herself in the process.

The film also focuses on the staggering numbers of femicides in Mexico, where the UN estimates that around 10 women are killed per day.

"The problem is widespread," Andrade said.

"We want justice for Alejandra and all the Alejandras in Mexico."