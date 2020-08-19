UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Berlin Agreements On Libya Hold For All Parties, Including Turkey- German Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 07:06 PM

Berlin Agreements on Libya Hold for All Parties, Including Turkey- German Foreign Ministry

Berlin conference's agreements on the internal Libyan conflict remain mandatory for all participants, including Turkey, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Berlin conference's agreements on the internal Libyan conflict remain mandatory for all participants, including Turkey, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Wednesday.

Al Arabiya broadcaster reported earlier this week that Turkey, Qatar and the Libyan Government of National Accord one of the two rival powers in the country signed a deal on setting up a Turkish naval base in the town of Misrata.

"We adhere to the agreements reached at the Berlin conference on Libya. This concerns not only embargo on arms deliveries but also the decision supported by all participants that foreign forces must leave Libya to resolve this conflict politically. This concerns both sides," Maas said.

"Turkey also has a commitment to comply with" on this decision, Maas said.

Related Topics

Turkey German Qatar Berlin Libya All Government

Recent Stories

Total Number of COVID-19 Infected Mink Farms in Ne ..

3 minutes ago

Police arrest two proclaimed offenders

3 minutes ago

Venezuelan president receives top Turkish diplomat ..

3 minutes ago

All-out efforts to avoid traffic jams

5 minutes ago

EU to Sanction Belarusian Officials Over Violence, ..

6 minutes ago

Pak-Army's role lauded in restoration of peace at ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.