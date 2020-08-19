Berlin Agreements on Libya Hold for All Parties, Including Turkey- German Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

Berlin conference's agreements on the internal Libyan conflict remain mandatory for all participants, including Turkey, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Berlin conference's agreements on the internal Libyan conflict remain mandatory for all participants, including Turkey, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Wednesday.

Al Arabiya broadcaster reported earlier this week that Turkey, Qatar and the Libyan Government of National Accord one of the two rival powers in the country signed a deal on setting up a Turkish naval base in the town of Misrata.

"We adhere to the agreements reached at the Berlin conference on Libya. This concerns not only embargo on arms deliveries but also the decision supported by all participants that foreign forces must leave Libya to resolve this conflict politically. This concerns both sides," Maas said.

"Turkey also has a commitment to comply with" on this decision, Maas said.