UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Berlin Airport To Open In 2020 After Nine-year Delay

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 09:53 PM

Berlin airport to open in 2020 after nine-year delay

Berlin's new international airport is set to open on October 31, 2020, its operating company said Friday, after an embarrassing nine-year delay owing to structural problems and corruption

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Berlin's new international airport is set to open on October 31, 2020, its operating company said Friday, after an embarrassing nine-year delay owing to structural problems and corruption.

"The BER will open on 31.10.2020," Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg (FBB) said on Twitter, using the international code for the airport.

FBB said chief executive Engelbert Luetke Daldrup had informed the airport operator's board of the new date.

The airport was planned in the 1990s and construction began in 2006.

It was originally to open in 2011 but the date has been repeatedly pushed back over a series of issues, including fire safety.

In 2016, a former manager was jailed for accepting a bribe.

Meanwhile, the airport's initial budget of 1.7 billion Euros ($1.9 billion) has more than tripled as the delay dragged on.

Related Topics

Corruption Fire Budget Twitter Company Berlin October 2016 2020 Billion Airport

Recent Stories

Man Detained on London Bridge After Several People ..

26 seconds ago

World's Poorest Nations Push For Action on Climate ..

29 seconds ago

Okara University Vice Chancellor urges linking rel ..

30 seconds ago

Basement of Deewan-e-Aam in Lahore Fort reveals

36 seconds ago

AFPGMI delegation visits Rescue 1122 Headquarters

8 minutes ago

UK Police Gun Down Man on London Bridge - Reports

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.