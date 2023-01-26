Berlin Airport to Resume Operations on Thursday After Strike - Press Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) will resume operations as early as Thursday, following a workers' strike, and is expecting a temporary increase in passenger traffic in the first hours of the day, the airport's press office said on Wednesday.

All passenger traffic was paused at Berlin Brandenburg Airport on Wednesday as thousands of ground services employees walked out of their jobs to demand a pay raise. The airport authority said around 300 flights to and from one of Germany's busiest airports were canceled, affecting some 35,000 passengers.

"After no passenger traffic was possible at BER due to the warning strike on Wednesday, 25 January 2023, normal flight operations will resume at the start of operations on Thursday, 26 January 2023. The airport infrastructure will be fully available following the strike-related interruption," the office said on the website.

The office warned passengers of a temporary increase in passenger traffic due to flight cancellations and re-bookings in the morning and midday and advised travelers to be at their terminal 2.5 hours before departure. The airport also the security controls in both terminals for passengers regardless of their departure gate to speed up processing at the aviation security controls.

Services sector trade union Verdi called a "warning strike" on Monday to demand a 10.5% raise in base wages, or at least 500 Euros ($544) per month over a 12-month period. The latest round of negotiations on Tuesday failed to properly address employees' material and workload concerns, unionists said. The next round of talks is scheduled for February 22-23 and the follow-up is for March 27-29.