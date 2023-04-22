UrduPoint.com

Berlin Announces Start Of Leopard Tanks Training Program For Ukrainian Troops

Published April 22, 2023

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2023) The training program for over 100 Ukrainian servicemen on how to operate Germany's Leopard 1A5 tanks will begin on April 22, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Friday.

"Tomorrow, on Saturday, more than 100 Ukrainian soldiers will start training on Leopard 1A5 tanks," Pistorius said following a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, also known as the Ramstein group.

At the same time, the German defense chief did not specify where exactly the training would take place.

Pistorius also reminded that Germany, the Netherlands and Denmark would start supplying Ukraine with a total of 80 Leopard 1A5 tanks in the middle of 2023.

Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. Moscow has warned that arms deliveries do not contribute to a peaceful resolution and further escalate the conflict, risking full-scale NATO involvement in the fighting.

