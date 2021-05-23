UrduPoint.com
Berlin Asks Minsk For Explanation After Ryanair Flight Emergency Landing In Belarus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 09:00 PM

Berlin Asks Minsk for Explanation After Ryanair Flight Emergency Landing in Belarus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2021) Berlin demands immediate explanations from Belarus on the emergency landing of a passenger plane in Minsk airport and "alleged detention of a journalist," Miguel Berger, the secretary of state at the Federal Foreign Office, said Sunday.

According to an unregistered Belarusian human rights organization, Roman Protasevich, who founded a Telegram channel designated as extremist by Minsk, was on a Ryanair plane en route from Athens to Vilnius and got detained during the emergency stop in Minsk. The Belarusian Interior Ministry later confirmed the detention.

"We need an immediate explanation by the Government of #Belarus on the diversion of a Ryan Air flight within the EU to Minsk and the alleged detention of a journalist," Berger tweeted.

The plane made an emergency landing over a bomb threat, which later turned out to be fake. Belarusian investigators have already opened a probe of the fake threat.

