Berlin Assumes Iran Will Resume Compliance With JCPOA - German Foreign Ministry

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) Berlin assumes Iran will return to the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the final conclusions will be made after the publication of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) report, German Foreign Ministry spokesman Rainer Breul said Monday.

"We fundamentally hope that Iran will return to the implementation of the agreement and will be ready to adhere to it," Breul said.

Regarding statements in Tehran about the beginning of uranium enrichment in quantities not envisioned by the JCPOA, he said Berlin "does not react to statements, will react to the IAEA report" due to appear soon.