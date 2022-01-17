UrduPoint.com

Berlin Attempting To Influence Russian Domestic Political Processes - Moscow

Berlin Attempting to Influence Russian Domestic Political Processes - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) Germany is trying to influence domestic political processes in Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"The German side is making attempts are being made to influence the internal political processes in Russia, undisguised anti-Russian propaganda is being carried out in the German media, and alternative reporting of information is being put under pressure, including Russian and Russian-language media in Germany," the ministry said in a statement.

