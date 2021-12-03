Berlin Authorities Announce Ban on Dancing in Nightclubs Due to COVID-19

UrduPoint.com

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) The Berlin government announced on Friday that it will not close nightclubs, but will ban dancing therein to curb the spread of COVID-19.

On Thursday, the German Federal and regional authorities adopted new restrictive measures with a view to gradually introduce a so-called "lockdown for the unvaccinated." Under the new rules, local governments were given the right to close nightclubs given high levels of infection.

"The conference decided that clubs and discos should be closed, but under certain conditions, determined either by the regional parliament or the Bundestag, by changing the law on protection of the population from infectious diseases. This process is ongoing, so the government decided that dance entertainment in general is prohibited, but businesses will not close because there are different interpretations of what is possible.

This means that clubs and discos can continue to operate since they usually also provide food services, but patrons cannot dance," a Berlin government spokesperson told a briefing.

Dancing will be allowed in the open air for those vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19.

The ban will go into effect on December 8 and will be in place until January 2, 2022, though the end date is subject to change based on the COVID-19 situation in the capital.

The municipal government has also introduced other restrictions, including a ban on entrance to government buildings, public transport, railway platforms, and ferry stations without proof of COVID-19 immunity or a negative test, and limits on public gatherings.

