Berlin Backs Moves For 'negotiated Solution' On US Tariffs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2025 | 01:00 PM

Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Germany said Thursday it backed European efforts to seek a negotiated solution over new US tariffs as a top industry group warned the duties were an "unprecedented attack" on global trade.

"We have always pushed for negotiations, not confrontation," said German economy minister and vice chancellor Robert Habeck, adding that he backed a call from the European Union chief for last-ditch talks on the duties.

He said however that the EU was ready to give "a balanced, clear and determined response" if talks fail.

Under US President Donald Trump's sweeping new tariffs, which are targeted at foes and friends alike worldwide, EU imports face a duty of 20 percent.

Germany, Europe's biggest economy, stands to be hit hard as the United States is its top export destination, and its companies ship huge quantities of goods, from cars to chemicals, to the world's top economy.

Habeck warned that "US tariff mania" could "drag countries into recession and cause massive harm worldwide. With dire consequences for many people."

"For consumers in the US, the day will not be 'Liberation Day' but 'Inflation Day'," he said, referring to the term Trump used to describe the new duties.

Germany's leading industry federation BDI warned the tariffs represented "an unprecedented attack on the international world trade system, free trade and global supply chains".

"The justification for this protectionist escalation is not comprehensible," said Wolfgang Niedermark, a member of the group's executive board.

"It threatens our export-oriented companies and endangers prosperity, stability, jobs, innovation and investments worldwide."

