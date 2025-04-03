Berlin Backs Moves For 'negotiated Solution' On US Tariffs
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2025 | 01:00 PM
Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Germany said Thursday it backed European efforts to seek a negotiated solution over new US tariffs as a top industry group warned the duties were an "unprecedented attack" on global trade.
"We have always pushed for negotiations, not confrontation," said German economy minister and vice chancellor Robert Habeck, adding that he backed a call from the European Union chief for last-ditch talks on the duties.
He said however that the EU was ready to give "a balanced, clear and determined response" if talks fail.
Under US President Donald Trump's sweeping new tariffs, which are targeted at foes and friends alike worldwide, EU imports face a duty of 20 percent.
Germany, Europe's biggest economy, stands to be hit hard as the United States is its top export destination, and its companies ship huge quantities of goods, from cars to chemicals, to the world's top economy.
Habeck warned that "US tariff mania" could "drag countries into recession and cause massive harm worldwide. With dire consequences for many people."
"For consumers in the US, the day will not be 'Liberation Day' but 'Inflation Day'," he said, referring to the term Trump used to describe the new duties.
Germany's leading industry federation BDI warned the tariffs represented "an unprecedented attack on the international world trade system, free trade and global supply chains".
"The justification for this protectionist escalation is not comprehensible," said Wolfgang Niedermark, a member of the group's executive board.
"It threatens our export-oriented companies and endangers prosperity, stability, jobs, innovation and investments worldwide."
Recent Stories
Tornadoes, heavy rains rip across central, southern US
UN expresses concern over human toll resulting from intensified hostilities in G ..
Korea's foreign reserves rebound from 5-yr low in March
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2025
'All lines crossed in Gaza': UNRWA Commissioner-General
Dozens of Palestinian martyred, wounded in Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip
Austria taking preventive measures to counter risk of foot-and-mouth disease
India brands Kasturi Cotton to compete in world markets
Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Reserve Forces Command in Abu Dhabi
Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2025 records AED half billion in sales
UAE President receives phone call from Iranian President to exchange Eid Al-Fitr ..
More Stories From World
-
Malaysia suspends search for long-missing flight MH3703 minutes ago
-
Starmer warns of inevitable 'impact' of tariffs3 minutes ago
-
Turkiya annual inflation falls to 38.1 percent3 minutes ago
-
Berlin backs moves for 'negotiated solution' on US tariffs3 minutes ago
-
Messi and Miami stunned by LAFC in CONCACAF Champions Cup13 minutes ago
-
Berlin supports EU in seeking 'negotiated solution' on US tariffs33 minutes ago
-
Syria local govt says Israeli bombardment kills nine43 minutes ago
-
EU to target US online services after Trump tariffs: France43 minutes ago
-
Danish PM in 'unity' Greenland visit amid US takeover threats43 minutes ago
-
UN condemns killing of 1,000 Palestinians in Gaza since ceasefire collapse53 minutes ago
-
Myanmar's junta chief to head to Bangkok summit as quake toll surpasses 3,0001 hour ago
-
Myanmar's junta chief to head to Bangkok summit as quake toll surpasses 3,0002 hours ago