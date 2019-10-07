UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Berlin Backs Off Climate Targets As Protests Heat Up

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 03:40 PM

Berlin backs off climate targets as protests heat up

Opposition leaders and environment activists condemned German Chancellor Angela Merkel's government Monday for watering down a new climate protection law, as "Extinction Rebellion" protestors blocked traffic in Berl

Berlin (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Opposition leaders and environment activists condemned German Chancellor Angela Merkel's government Monday for watering down a new climate protection law, as "Extinction Rebellion" protestors blocked traffic in Berlin.

Key elements of a September climate deal struck within Merkel's coalition government were absent from a draft law published by the environment ministry, including a binding goal of "climate neutrality" by 2050 and a powerful oversight role for an independent commission of experts.

"This is an anti-democratic scandal for climate policy," Left party MP Lorenz Goesta Beutin told AFP, adding that Germany now risked breaching the 2015 Paris Agreement, which committed almost all countries to reducing climate-altering carbon emissions.

Even within the coalition, some among Merkel's junior partners the social democrats (SPD) were riled by the draft law, set to be passed to parliament by ministers Wednesday.

"If (Merkel's conservatives) further weaken the climate package, it will be nothing more than a paper tiger," said Karl Lauterbach, a left-wing contender in the SPD's leadership race.

Defending its draft law, the environment ministry pointed to carbon dioxide (CO2) reduction goals across economic sectors -- principally transport, construction, agriculture and waste -- that will tighten annually until 2030.

Germany is "especially ambitious" among EU member nations in its CO2 targets, Merkel's chief of staff Helge Braun told ZDF public television.

"The climate protection law that we will pass in the coming days will anchor exactly these national climate goals for 2030" which the country committed to in Paris, he added.

Berlin has been under pressure to make its climate measures more credible.

Ministers have acknowledged the country will fail in its aim to reduce emissions by 40 percent of 1990 levels by next year, while tens of thousands of young people have taken to the streets every week for months in "Fridays for Future" demonstrations.

But Merkel's coalition of centre-right conservatives and centre-left social democrats are keen to preserve social peace, with an eye on "yellow vest" protests that hobbled France last year over higher fuel taxes.

"To just make everything more expensive overnight, when people can't avoid it because they've just bought a new car, would not only be disproportionate in our view, it wouldn't make anything better," Merkel aide Braun said.

Monday's new pitched battle over the climate law comes as "Extinction Rebellion" protesters, who call for direct action and civil disobedience to pressure governments into more drastic environmental protection, blocked a major roundabout in the heart of Berlin.

Police confirmed that around 1,000 people had blocked the busy "Gro�er Stern" intersection in the Tiergarten park from four am.

Related Topics

Scandal Parliament Agriculture France German Car Traffic Germany Young Paris Berlin Angela Merkel September Democrats 2015 TV All From Government Agreement Race Opposition

Recent Stories

Whose SIM card Maryam Nawaz used?

1 minute ago

Hassan Nisar apologizes for supporting PTI

1 minute ago

Balochistan make steady reply against Northern

10 minutes ago

Chinese diplomat condemns Houston Rocket manager

3 minutes ago

Pullout of Forces in Donbas Not to Take Place Oct ..

3 minutes ago

More than 16,000 flee unrest in Indonesia's Papua

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.