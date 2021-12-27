UrduPoint.com

Berlin Backs Stoltenberg's Initiative to Hold Talks Between Russia, NATO on January 12

The German authorities approve of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's initiative to hold talks with Russia on January 12 and expect Moscow to accept the invitation, German foreign ministry spokeswoman Andrea Sasse said on Monday

"We welcome the invitation of the secretary general for January 12. We welcome this initiative and hope that Russia will accept this invitation," Sasse told a press conference.

Deputy government spokesman Wolfgang Buechner said the upcoming talks make Berlin "glad," since this was the diplomatic course of events desired by the Federal chancellor.

After Stoltenberg's suggestion on Friday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik that the main issue to be raised at the talks will be the security proposals published by Russia, including a non-expansion of NATO. The proposals are to prevent NATO from expanding in Eastern Europe and prohibit the US and Russia from deploying intermediate-range and short-range missiles within striking distance of each other's territory, inter alia.

