Berlin bans mass protest against virus curbs

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :The city of Berlin on Wednesday banned a planned weekend protest against coronavirus rules, drawing outrage from the far-right AfD party and spurring calls for "resistance".

City authorities cited health concerns as the reason for their decision not to allow Saturday's demo, saying they feared participants would not adhere to hygiene precautions like keeping the required 1.5 metres (five feet) apart.

Organisers of the demo, who said some 20,000 people were planning to attend, said the decision was politically motivated and vowed to have the ban overturned by a court.

A previous "anti-corona" demo on August 1 in the German capital attracted thousands of people, a mixture of the hard left and right, anti-vaccination campaigners, conspiracy theorists and self-described "free thinkers".

Police broke up the protest early after demonstrators failed to comply with coronavirus prevention rules such as wearing face masks and keeping a safe distance.

"This is not a decision against freedom of assembly, but for protection against infection," said Berlin's state interior minister Andreas Geisel.

Supporters of the demo flooded the organisers' Facebook page with calls for "resistance" and pledges to turn up in Berlin on Saturday anyway.

"Would you have made the same decision if the demos were "AGAINST THE RIGHT"? tweeted Alice Weidel, a senior figure in Germany's far-right AfD party.

Germany's top-selling Bild daily condemned the ban, saying it would make "martyrs" of the demonstrators who oppose the government's coronavirus restrictions and the measures put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Germany has fared better than many of its European neighbours during the pandemic but infection rates have risen this month to levels not seen since April.

The Robert Koch disease control institute on Wednesday reported a total of 236,429 COVID-19 infections since the start of the pandemic, up 1,576 on the previous day, with a total of 9,280 deaths.