Berlin Believes Dialogue With Lukashenko on Migration Crisis Has Sense

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) Berlin believes that there is a sense in dialogue with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on the migration crisis, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Wednesday.

"In order to improve the worrying humanitarian situation of thousands of people, it makes sense to speak with those in Minsk who have the opportunity to change the situation, even if it is about a ruler whose legitimacy is not recognized by Germany and all other European member states," Seibert told a briefing.