UrduPoint.com

Berlin Believes Dialogue With Lukashenko On Migration Crisis Has Sense

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 04:51 PM

Berlin Believes Dialogue With Lukashenko on Migration Crisis Has Sense

Berlin believes that there is a sense in dialogue with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on the migration crisis, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) Berlin believes that there is a sense in dialogue with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on the migration crisis, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Wednesday.

"In order to improve the worrying humanitarian situation of thousands of people, it makes sense to speak with those in Minsk who have the opportunity to change the situation, even if it is about a ruler whose legitimacy is not recognized by Germany and all other European member states," Seibert told a briefing.

Related Topics

German Germany Minsk Berlin All Government

Recent Stories

DC inspects ongoing anti-measles, rubella drive

DC inspects ongoing anti-measles, rubella drive

3 minutes ago
 Consul General, Police Attach of Italy visit SSU h ..

Consul General, Police Attach of Italy visit SSU headquarters

3 minutes ago
 Parliament passes bill on EVMs, right of vote to o ..

Parliament passes bill on EVMs, right of vote to overseas Pakistanis

3 minutes ago
 UK Home Minister Blames 'Dysfunctional' Asylum Sys ..

UK Home Minister Blames 'Dysfunctional' Asylum System Over Liverpool Bombing - R ..

3 minutes ago
 IAEA Сhief to Meet With Iran's Officials During V ..

IAEA Сhief to Meet With Iran's Officials During Visit to Tehran on Nov 22 - Rep ..

9 minutes ago
 Kremlin hails EU-Belarus contact over migrant cris ..

Kremlin hails EU-Belarus contact over migrant crisis

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.