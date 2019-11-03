Berlin Believes Direct Talks Between Afghan Government, Taliban Key to Peace - Envoy

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2019) Berlin believes that the launch of direct talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban movement is the key to achieving peace in the country, German Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan Marcus Potzel said on Sunday.

Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani met with Potzel and German State Secretary for Economic Cooperation and former Ambassador to Afghanistan Martin Jaeger. During the meeting, the parties signed a 72 million euro ($80 million) assistance agreement between Afghanistan and Germany.

"Peace and support for this process are important to us and we hope that the efforts of the Afghan government and their allies to reach peace. The result of our efforts should be to start face-to-face talks between the government and the Taliban," Potzel said.

Jaeger reaffirmed Germany's commitment to continuing assistance to Afghanistan in the areas of economic development, political and military missions.

Ghani thanked Germany for its role in supporting the dialogue process, adding that the ownership and the leadership of the peace process should be in the hands of the Afghan people.

The so-called intra-Afghan talks are being called to untangle the confrontation between the government and the Taliban movement, which has been struggling to achieve recognition since being overthrown by the forces of a UN-mandated coalition of US-led international troops almost two decades ago. Ghani has repeatedly suggested pathways to recognizing the Taliban as a political party and engaging in peace talks, but the matter is in a deadlock.

With the peace talks in limbo, the Taliban have been continuously terrorizing Afghanistan with insurgency and violence. In response, the government launched special operations to eliminate security threats in polling areas.