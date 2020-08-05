(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) The German government is closely following the presidential elections in Belarus and believes that actions of President Alexander Lukashenko against competitors and the opposition, threaten fair and free elections, a German government spokesperson told Sputnik.

"The Federal government stands for fair and free elections around the world and for adherence to democratic standards. The federal government is monitoring the situation in Belarus very closely ahead of the presidential election on Sunday.

The actions of incumbent President Lukashenko against competitors and the opposition threaten the conduct of fair and free elections," the spokesperson said.

The German government regretted that Minsk had not invited OSCE representatives to observe the elections, she said.

"The federal government calls on the political leadership of Belarus to ensure that the rights of people in the country to freedom of expression are respected and ensured, especially in the framework of the presidential election," she added.