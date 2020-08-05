UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Berlin Believes Lukashenko's Actions Against Competitors Threaten Free Elections - Gov't

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 09:40 PM

Berlin Believes Lukashenko's Actions Against Competitors Threaten Free Elections - Gov't

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) The German government is closely following the presidential elections in Belarus and believes that actions of President Alexander Lukashenko against competitors and the opposition, threaten fair and free elections, a German government spokesperson told Sputnik.

"The Federal government stands for fair and free elections around the world and for adherence to democratic standards. The federal government is monitoring the situation in Belarus very closely ahead of the presidential election on Sunday.

The actions of incumbent President Lukashenko against competitors and the opposition threaten the conduct of fair and free elections," the spokesperson said.

The German government regretted that Minsk had not invited OSCE representatives to observe the elections, she said.

"The federal government calls on the political leadership of Belarus to ensure that the rights of people in the country to freedom of expression are respected and ensured, especially in the framework of the presidential election," she added.

Related Topics

Election World German Minsk Belarus Sunday Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Samsung Unveils Five New Power Devices in the Gala ..

33 minutes ago

Samsung Note 20 has all-day intelligent battery

50 minutes ago

Samsung introduces Galaxy Z Fold 2 with bigger scr ..

56 minutes ago

Under Mohamed bin Zayed&#039;s directives, UAE to ..

1 hour ago

Under Mohammed bin Rashid&#039;s directives, UAE d ..

1 hour ago

Al Ain Zoo reopens tomorrow with safety in mind

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.