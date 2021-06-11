Berlin Believes New Decisions Are Needed to Remove Concerns Around Nord Stream 2

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) The US decision to soften its sanctions policy on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was important, but now new decisions are needed to allay concerns associated with the project, Jens Ploetner, the political director at the German Foreign Ministry, told RIA Novosti.

"In our opinion, Nord Stream 2 i still a viable project from the point of view of energy policy.

Numerous European companies are involved in its implementation, and it complies with the current EU legal norms. The decision of the US administration to suspend some of the Nord Stream 2 sanctions was important. Now we have the opportunity, in partnership with all the participants of the project, to start looking for solutions that would allay concerns associated with it. Gas transit through the Ukrainian territory is among these issues," Ploetner said.