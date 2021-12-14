Berlin Believes Pressure on Minsk Over Border Crisis Should Continue - Source

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 06:42 PM

Germany is concerned over the situation at the Polish-Belarusian border and believes that pressure on Minsk should continue, a source in the chancellor's office told reporters on Tuesday

"The situation on the border of Belarus is very risky, Belarus is demonstrating inhuman behavior ...

We must, of course, continue to put pressure on Minsk, once again emphasizing this will be the goal (of the EU summit on Thursday), as well as solidarity with Poland, Lithuania and Latvia." the source said.

The source also said that participants of the Eastern Partnership summit in Brussels on Wednesday plan to send a "strong signal" of solidarity with Ukraine.

