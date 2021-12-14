UrduPoint.com

Berlin Believes Prompt Launch Of Nord Stream 2 To Not Affect Short Term Gas Prices -Source

Tue 14th December 2021 | 07:04 PM

Germany believes that the prompt launch of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will not affect gas prices in the short term, a high-ranking source in the chancellor's office said on Tuesday

"With regard to Nord Stream 2 - in European calculations, the forecasts that I saw, at least for the period .

.. of winter, it was not included in the price, it was not included in the calculations that if Nord Stream 2 was put into operation earlier ... it would not change anything in the short term," the source told reporters.

