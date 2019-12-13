Berlin Believes UK to Most Likely Leave EU in Late January After Tory Victory in Snap Vote

(@imziishan)

Germany believes that the likelihood of the United Kingdom exiting the European Union in late January is high given the UK Conservative Party's decisive victory in the general election, a spokesperson for the German Foreign Ministry said on Friday

The early election, held on Thursday, was called by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in hopes of gaining a working majority for his Conservative Party to break the Brexit stalemate. results so far indicate a comprehensive victory for the ruling party.

"We believe that the probability of a successful ratification [of the withdrawal agreement] is high.

The European Parliament must also vote on this issue. As a result, we are very likely to have the withdrawal on January 31, 2020. After that, we will look at how to build relationships in the future," the spokesperson stated.

A spokesperson for the German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, in turn, said that Berlin was hoping for clarity in post-election developments in the United Kingdom.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in an interview with the Berliner Morgenpost that Brexit would most likely take place in late January, while a transition period would run until December 31.