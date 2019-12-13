UrduPoint.com
Berlin Believes UK To Most Likely Leave EU In Late January After Tory Victory In Snap Vote

Fri 13th December 2019 | 07:30 PM

Germany believes that the likelihood of the United Kingdom exiting the European Union in late January is high given the UK Conservative Party's decisive victory in the general election, a spokesperson for the German Foreign Ministry said on Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) Germany believes that the likelihood of the United Kingdom exiting the European Union in late January is high given the UK Conservative Party's decisive victory in the general election, a spokesperson for the German Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

The early election, held on Thursday, was called by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in hopes of gaining a working majority for his Conservative Party to break the Brexit stalemate. results so far indicate a comprehensive victory for the ruling party.

"We believe that the probability of a successful ratification [of the withdrawal agreement] is high.

The European Parliament must also vote on this issue. As a result, we are very likely to have the withdrawal on January 31, 2020. After that, we will look at how to build relationships in the future," the spokesperson stated.

A spokesperson for the German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, in turn, said that Berlin was hoping for clarity in post-election developments in the United Kingdom.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in an interview with the Berliner Morgenpost that Brexit would most likely take place in late January, while a transition period would run until December 31.

