Berlin braces for 'anti-corona' demonstration

(@FahadShabbir)

Thousands of coronavirus sceptics are set to descend on Berlin on Saturday for a mass protest against pandemic restrictions that was allowed to go ahead after a bitter legal battle

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Thousands of coronavirus sceptics are set to descend on Berlin on Saturday for a mass protest against pandemic restrictions that was allowed to go ahead after a bitter legal battle.

Police said they will turn out in force and strictly monitor compliance with mask-wearing and social distancing, with Berlin police chief Barbara Slowik warning that if the demonstrators do not adhere to virus safety rules, police will clear the area "very quickly".

"We will not be able or willing to watch tens of thousands assemble and create infection risks," she added.

Berlin city authorities had previously decided not to allow the Saturday demonstration to go ahead, fearing that the estimated 22,000 protesters would not keep a distance of 1.

5 meters (five feet) apart or comply with face mask requirements.

The ban sparked outrage from organizers and their supporters who flooded social media with angry messages vowing to protest anyway, with some even calling for violence.

But on the eve of the demo, Berlin's administrative court sided with the demonstrators, saying there was no indication that organizers would "deliberately ignore" social distancing rules and endanger public health.