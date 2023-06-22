Berlin, Brandenburg to Build Pipeline to Baltic Sea Due to Water Shortages - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) Germany's capital Berlin and Federal state Brandenburg have announced plans to construct a water pipeline to the Baltic Sea or the Elbe River due to drinking water supply shortages, German Deutschlandfunk radio reported on Thursday, citing local authorities.

"The regional parliament is discussing the possibility of water supplies, for one, from the Baltic Sea," local minister of agriculture, environment and climate protection Axel Vogel told the radio station.

The water shortage was one of the main issues discussed by Berlin and Brandenburg at the top level, Deutschlandfunk reported.

However, Benjamin Raschke, the leader of Die Grunen (the Green) faction at the local parliament, said that the construction of a pipeline would take too much time and would not solve the problem timely. In addition, there is a high risk the quality of water supplied via such a pipeline will be reduced, he added.

The German Environment Agency said earlier this month that Berlin, Brandenburg and Saxony could face water shortage in summer once the local coal mines are put out of operation, since groundwater will not be pumped out and directed to the Spree River to serve their needs anymore. In dry summer months, the river could go down by 75% of its previous depth in some places, the agency added.

To solve the problem, it proposed certain measures, including upgrading local dams and water reservoirs, using natural lakes as reservoirs and looking into the possibility of redirecting water supplies from other regions. The agency called on local households, industry and farms to use water more effectively in preparation for upcoming shortages.