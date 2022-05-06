UrduPoint.com

Berlin Building Where Ria Novosti Reporters Live Attacked

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2022 | 09:37 PM

A building in Berlin where reporters of RIA Novosti lived was attacked on Friday, a Sputnik correspondent reported, adding that one window was broken

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) A building in Berlin where reporters of RIA Novosti lived was attacked on Friday, a Sputnik correspondent reported, adding that one window was broken.

A bottle was thrown at the window at 14:30 GMT, and residents of the house found wire cans 50 minutes later. The police told people to evacuate from the building when they arrived at the scene.

