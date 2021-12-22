Berlin Calls for Returning to Negotiations With Moscow in Normandy Format - Baerbock

Germany believes it is important to return to negotiations with Russia in the Normandy format and in the Russia-NATO Council, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021)

"My concern is high ...

Therefore, in recent days I have emphasized how important it is to return to the negotiating table in the Normandy format, but also to use the opportunity in the NATO-Russia Council to speak together and avoid further escalation, because we are in this big crisis ... we can only solve this through dialogue," Baerbock said during a press conference.