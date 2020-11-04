Berlin calls for 'trust' in electoral process after US vote

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Wednesday urged America's politicians to help maintain "trust" in the electoral system after President Donald Trump prematurely declared victory in the tightly contested race

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Wednesday urged America's politicians to help maintain "trust" in the electoral system after President Donald Trump prematurely declared victory in the tightly contested race.

"It is important that all politicians who reach people directly, establish trust in the electoral process and the results," Maas said in a statement, adding that it would be "premature" to comment further given that ballots were still being counted.

"We must now be patient," said the minister, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the European union.