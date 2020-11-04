UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Berlin Calls For 'trust' In Electoral Process After US Vote

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 10:36 PM

Berlin calls for 'trust' in electoral process after US vote

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Wednesday urged America's politicians to help maintain "trust" in the electoral system after President Donald Trump prematurely declared victory in the tightly contested race

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Wednesday urged America's politicians to help maintain "trust" in the electoral system after President Donald Trump prematurely declared victory in the tightly contested race.

"It is important that all politicians who reach people directly, establish trust in the electoral process and the results," Maas said in a statement, adding that it would be "premature" to comment further given that ballots were still being counted.

"We must now be patient," said the minister, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the European union.

Related Topics

German European Union Trump All Race

Recent Stories

Seha hosts Breastfeeding Week at select healthcare ..

8 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai&#039;s Urban and Rural Development ..

23 minutes ago

Schwartzman edges closer to Tour Finals debut, Zve ..

2 minutes ago

Radio burst from within Milky Way may help solve c ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad records highest daily rise in Covid-19 c ..

2 minutes ago

National institutions have a strong working relati ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.