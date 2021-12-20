UrduPoint.com

Berlin Calls Moscow's Decision To Expel 2 German Diplomats Unfounded

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 09:10 PM

Berlin Calls Moscow's Decision to Expel 2 German Diplomats Unfounded

The decision of the Russian authorities to expel two German diplomats in response to a similar decision in Berlin did not come as a surprise, but the German government considers it unfounded, it complicates relations between the two countries, the German Foreign Ministry said on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) The decision of the Russian authorities to expel two German diplomats in response to a similar decision in Berlin did not come as a surprise, but the German government considers it unfounded, it complicates relations between the two countries, the German Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier that it had expressed a strong protest the head of the German diplomatic mission in Moscow in connection with the unfriendly decision of Germany to declare two diplomatic employees of the Russian embassy in Germany personae non gratae, and that Russia was expelling two German diplomats in response to a similar Berlin's move.

"This step did not come as a surprise, but from the point of view of the Federal government, it is absolutely unfounded," the German Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry recalled that the decision of Berlin to expel Russian diplomats on December 15 had been made on the basis of a German court decision.

"The federal government seeks a dialogue with Russia on the basis of international law and mutual respect. Today's decision of the Russian Foreign Ministry again complicates these relations," it added.

