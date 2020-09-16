Berlin Calls on Moscow to Explain How 'Nerve Agent' Was Used on Russian Territory

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) Russia must explain how a chemical warfare agent was used on its territory, this is a topic for discussion for the European Union, the German Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Adebahr, said on Wednesday.

According to the German government, doctors found traces of a nerve agent from the Novichok group in the system of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, who is currently undergoing treatment in Berlin after falling ill in Russia in August.

"As for the [Russia] sanctions, the German government believes that Russia could explain how it could happen that a chemical neuroparalytic warfare agent was used on its territory, and we think that the evidence, provided by three special laboratories, make the pressure in connection with this call even more strong.

Of course, in light of Russia's reaction to the events, we discuss this with our EU partners," Adebahr said at a briefing.

"The EU is in favor of a common international reaction and reserves the right to take relevant steps," the spokeswoman added.