Berlin Calls Russia's Retaliatory Sanctions Unjustified, Inappropriate

Fri 13th November 2020 | 08:15 PM

Berlin Calls Russia's Retaliatory Sanctions Unjustified, Inappropriate

German Government Spokesman Steffen Seibert on Friday called Russia's retaliatory sanctions against officials in Germany and France as unjustified and inappropriate and that it externalizes an internal "Russian problem."

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) German Government Spokesman Steffen Seibert on Friday called Russia's retaliatory sanctions against officials in Germany and France as unjustified and inappropriate and that it externalizes an internal "Russian problem."

A day prior, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced sanctions against unnamed administration officials in Germany and France over restrictions imposed against Russian officials over the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition politician Alexey Navalny.

"Such a step is, of course, unjustified and inappropriate from the German government's point of view. It disregards international interest in this case from being clarified and it superimposes a Russian problem on bilateral relations with Germany and France," Seibert said at a regular briefing in Berlin.

Meanwhile, German Foreign Ministry Spokesman Christopher Burger said that Berlin had not receive details about the measures apart from what the Russia's top diplomat said a day earlier.

