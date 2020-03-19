UrduPoint.com
Berlin Cancels 75th Anniversary Of WWII End Celebrations Due To COVID-19 Pandemic - Source

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 10:10 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) Berlin's main festive event for celebrating the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II has been canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic, a source in the organizing committee told Sputnik on Thursday.

"We have been forced to cancel the event due to the developments of the coronavirus situation," the source said.

The celebrations were due to be held in Berlin on May 8, with participation of German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, other officials and foreign guests.

