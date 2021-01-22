UrduPoint.com
Berlin Cancels Carnival Of Cultures Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

Muhammad Irfan Fri 22nd January 2021

Berlin Cancels Carnival of Cultures Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) The Berlin Carnival of Culture that regularly attracts hundreds of thousands of people has been canceled over the coronavirus pandemic, the city authorities announced on Friday.

"The district office of Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg has unanimously decided that due to the Corona pandemic, no large events or festivals can take place in the district in the spring and summer of 2021 in public street areas or green spaces," the statement published on the official website of Berlin read.

The cancellation also affects the MyFest on May 1 and the gay and lesbian park festival in Volkspark Friedrichshain in the summer.

The Berlin Carnival of Culture features cultural performances and parades, and has been held since 1996. In 2020, the event was also canceled over the pandemic. This year, the carnival was slated for May 21-24.

