Berlin City Authorities Say Will Not Announce Getting 2nd Request From Russia on Navalny

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) The Berlin authorities told Sputnik on Monday they would not make public receiving the second legal assistance request from Russia regarding the situation involving prominent Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny who received treatment at the city's Charite hospital, to avoid speculations.

Last week, the German Justice Ministry said it would pass on the second legal assistance request to the city's prosecutors.

"We would not want to continue doing that [announce receiving requests for legal assistance]. This causes confusion and speculation. We will refrain from informing [the public] about legal assistance requests in such an active manner," the representative of the senate said.

They also assured that the request had been sent to the authorities.

"We have no reason to doubt that the request has been sent to us if the German Justice Ministry said so," they added.

The Russian prosecution has been conducting a preliminary investigation into the incident to potentially launch a full-fledged criminal investigation.

In late August, the German Justice Ministry announced receiving a request sent by the Russian prosecutor general's office for providing the results of Navalny's medical tests for Russia's probe into Navalny's hospitalization.

Earlier in September, the city's prosecutors announced on Twitter that they had been tasked by the Senate of Berlin, the city's governing body, with providing legal assistance to Russia as well as information on the opposition activist's well-being, provided he gives his consent.

On August 20, Navalny fell ill during a domestic Russian flight. He was initially treated in the Siberian city of Omsk, where the plane made an emergency landing. Two days later, once the doctors established he was fit for cross-border aerial transportation, the man was flown to the Berlin-based Charite hospital for further treatment. Later, the German government said that doctors found traces of a nerve agent from the Novichok group in his system. Moscow responded by pointing out the lack of evidence in Berlin's claims and noting that Russian doctors had found no toxic substances in Navalny.

Navalny was discharged from the hospital on September 23 and is expected to make a full recovery.