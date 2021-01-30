UrduPoint.com
Berlin Clinic Confirms South African Coronavirus Strain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 12:21 AM

A Berlin-based clinic confirmed on Friday that the coronavirus strain from South Africa has made it to the German capital, more than two weeks after the mutated virus was first detected in the country's southwest

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) A Berlin-based clinic confirmed on Friday that the coronavirus strain from South Africa has made it to the German capital, more than two weeks after the mutated virus was first detected in the country's southwest.

"Thanks to the scrupulous genome sequencing of SARS-COV2 cases, we identified two cases at Vivantes of the 'South African' viral variant B.1.351.

These are two independent cases," a FAQ update read.

The patients are being quarantined at the clinic's two hospitals in Berlin. One of them arrived from South Africa, while the other one has no known travel history, suggesting community spread is underway.

The clinic says the strain, which is the dominant one in South Africa, likely has a longer incubation period and higher transmissibility than the variants commonly found in Germany, although any findings on it are inconclusive.

