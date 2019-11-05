Berlin Concerned About Mayors Removal in Turkey - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) Germany is concerned about suspension of opposition politicians, elected as mayors at the municipal elections in Turkey in March 2019, Federal Government Commissioner for Human Rights Policy and Humanitarian Aid at the Federal Foreign Office Barbel Kofler said on Monday.

In August, the Turkish Foreign Ministry announced the removal of mayors in several cities amid accusations of links with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). The politicians were elected during the municipal elections on March 31, 2019.

"Respecting the results of democratic elections is the necessary condition for the functioning of democracy.

Therefore, I am anxious about the removal and arrests of the elected mayors in Turkey," the official said.

She also added that the Turkish government was responsible for respecting the main principles of rule of law and human rights that it committed to implement at the international level as decreasing possibilities for democratic participation might result in benefits for radical movements.

Temporary administration was introduced in 13 Turkish cities as authorities refused in April to issue a certificate on the victory of some mayors elected through the municipal elections, while some of the winners were detained.