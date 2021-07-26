UrduPoint.com
Berlin Concerned Over Escalation Of Tensions In Tunisia

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 03:19 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) Germany is concerned over the escalating political turmoil in Tunisia and is calling for bringing the country back into a state of constitutional legal order, the foreign ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Adebahr, said on Monday.

In light of the anti-government protests, Tunisian President Kais Saied dismissed Prime Minister Hicham Mechichi and froze parliament operation for 30 days, also lifting lawmakers' immunity. A new prime minister will be appointed later. On Monday, clashes between supporters of Saied and the Muslim political party Ennahda are ongoing.

"We see that Tunisia has come an impressive path in the past years. The peaceful holding of the last presidential election and parliamentary elections shows that the people in Tunisia want democracy, that democracy has strengthened in Tunisia since 2011 .

.. Moreover, we are closely following the escalation of violence in the last days and weeks and the aggravation since yesterday, we are highly concerned. It is important to bring back the constitutional order as soon as possible, and we call on everyone who guarantees the preservation and implementation of the constitution in Tunisia [to do it]," Adebahr told reporters.

Berlin does not consider the events in Tunisia "a coup," the spokeswoman stressed.

The German Foreign Ministry intends to hold negotiations with the Tunisian ambassador, according to Adebahr.

