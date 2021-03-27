BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2021) Berlin is concerned over reports of convicted Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny's worsening health conditions and is awaiting his release, German Foreign Office spokeswoman Andrea Sasse said at the Friday briefing.

On Wednesday, Navalny's team reported a "sharp deterioration" in Navalny's health, saying he suffered from "severe back pain" and foot numbness.

"We are aware of these reports and are greatly concerned. We have repeatedly stated our expectations regarding the Navalny case. The federal government expects Navalny to be released.

This position remains unchanged, and we clearly share it with Russia," Sasse told the press.

However, spokeswoman did not clarify whether the German Foreign Ministry would invite Sergey Nechaev, Russian Ambassador to Berlin, to have a conversation regarding the matter.

On Thursday, the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service stated that Navalny's health was assessed as stable and satisfactory by medical professionals. Navalny is currently serving a two-and-a-half-year jail term for violating the terms of his probation.