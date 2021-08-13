UrduPoint.com

Berlin Concerned Over Situation In Afghanistan, Discusses Issue With Washington

Berlin Concerned Over Situation in Afghanistan, Discusses Issue With Washington

Germany is concerned over the worsening situation in Afghanistan, and Foreign Minister Maas discusses the issue with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, German Foreign Ministry's spokesman Christopher Burger said on Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) Germany is concerned over the worsening situation in Afghanistan, and Foreign Minister Maas discusses the issue with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, German Foreign Ministry's spokesman Christopher Burger said on Friday.

"We are closely monitoring the situation on the ground. The rapidly deteriorating security situation is deeply concerning. We are closely following the measures taken by other countries, we are in close contact with our international partners. German Foreign Minister Maas held a phone conversation with his US counterpart Blinken," Burger told a briefing.

