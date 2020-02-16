UrduPoint.com
Berlin Conference Diplomats Call On Libyans To Agree On Permanent Ceasefire - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 04:40 PM

MUNICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2020) The foreign ministers of Russia, Turkey, China, the US, the UK and other Berlin conference on Libya participant-nations on Sunday called on the opposing sides to accelerate negotiations for a permanent ceasefire while welcoming ongoing meetings between the two sides.

"They strongly called upon the Libyan actors to maintain the current truce and accelerate negotiations regarding a permanent ceasefire. They welcomed the first meeting of the 5+5-Joint Military Committee led by UNSMIL from the 3 to 8 February in Geneva and took note of the next meeting starting 18 February," a joint statement read after the group met in Munich.

