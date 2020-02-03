MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) Foreign ministers of nations that took part in the Berlin conference on Libya are scheduled to meet in mid-March, Germany's top diplomat Heiko Maas said Sunday.

"In mid-March, we will once again hold a meeting with the foreign ministers of the countries that took part in the conference in Berlin," Maas said on ZDF television channel when speaking about diplomatic efforts in Libya.

He added that Berlin was conducting intensive discussions about strengthening an EU-wide arms embargo on Libya, as penned at the conference in January.

held in Berlin on January 19, the conference on Libyan reconciliation was attended by 16 states and entities, including Turkey, Russia and the United States. The signatories of a joint communique pledged to refrain from assisting their warring sides and observe the arms embargo on Libya.