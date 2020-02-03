UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Berlin Conference' Foreign Minsters To Meet On Libya Mid-March - Germany's Heiko Maas

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 02:30 AM

'Berlin Conference' Foreign Minsters to Meet on Libya Mid-March - Germany's Heiko Maas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) Foreign ministers of nations that took part in the Berlin conference on Libya are scheduled to meet in mid-March, Germany's top diplomat Heiko Maas said Sunday.

"In mid-March, we will once again hold a meeting with the foreign ministers of the countries that took part in the conference in Berlin," Maas said on ZDF television channel when speaking about diplomatic efforts in Libya.

He added that Berlin was conducting intensive discussions about strengthening an EU-wide arms embargo on Libya, as penned at the conference in January.

held in Berlin on January 19, the conference on Libyan reconciliation was attended by 16 states and entities, including Turkey, Russia and the United States. The signatories of a joint communique pledged to refrain from assisting their warring sides and observe the arms embargo on Libya.

Related Topics

Russia Turkey Germany Berlin United States Libya January Sunday TV From Top

Recent Stories

Jawaher Al Qasimi witnesses opening of 5th Arab Wo ..

1 hour ago

Jawaher Al Qasimi witnesses opening of 5th Arab Wo ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from German ..

2 hours ago

University of Cambridge visit to Abu Dhabi focuses ..

2 hours ago

University of Cambridge visit to Abu Dhabi focuses ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 16th Nabatean Poetry Fes ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.