Berlin Conference on Libya Can Move Political Process Forward - Ankara

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) The recent conference on Libyan peace has given a chance to the political settlement of the crisis in the North African country, a spokesman to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday.

Berlin hosted the UN-backed conference of Libyan rivals and stakeholders last Sunday in a bid to agree a permanent ceasefire. The warring parties � represented by Fayez Sarraj, the prime minister of the Government of National Accord (GNA), and Khalifa Haftar, who leads the Libyan National Army (LNA) � refused to meet with each other but world leaders committed to ending arms shipments to Libya.

Moreover, Sarraj and Haftar nominated their representatives to the military 5+5-Committee, which is part of a political settlement plan.

"The Berlin Conference on Libya presents an opportunity for the political process to move forward. Proxy wars and shadowy games will not bring peace, security and prosperity to Libya. They must come to an end," Ibrahim Kalin tweeted.

The spokesman added that Turkey would continue supporting the Libyan people.

Ankara sent troops to prop up the Tripoli-based GNA, which has been struggling since last April to fight off an onslaught by forces loyal to the eastern-based LNA.