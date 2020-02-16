UrduPoint.com
Berlin Conference On Libya Foreign Ministers Condemn Arms Embargo Violations - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 04:10 PM

Berlin Conference on Libya Foreign Ministers Condemn Arms Embargo Violations - Statement

MUNICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2020) The foreign ministers of Russia, Turkey, China, the US, the UK and other Berlin conference on Libya participant-nations condemned on Sunday violations of the UN arms embargo on Libya and called for more efficient monitoring, a joint statement read.

"They had a discussion on the deplorable recent violations of the arms embargo, renewed their determination to contribute to its thorough implementation and welcomed progress regarding more efficient monitoring of the embargo under way," the joint statement, adopted after a meeting in Munich, read.

