UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Berlin Conference On Libya May Become Successful - Ryabkov

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 11:20 AM

Berlin Conference on Libya May Become Successful - Ryabkov

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) The Berlin conference on Libya, scheduled for Sunday, may be a success, while it is important to continue coordinating efforts of the key players, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has said in an interview with Sputnik.

The conference in Berlin will continue Libya's peace process, following the inter-Libyan talks in Moscow, held on Monday with Russia's and Turkey's participation.

The Moscow talks failed to produce a ceasefire in the conflict-torn country.

"If all the sides have political will, I think it will perhaps be possible to fulfill the scheme of agreements, which was elaborated in Moscow, but additional effort and flexibility will be needed," Ryabkov said.

"I want to stress that Russia, as well as Turkey, is working really hard on this. I do not rule out that our steps, coordinated with other interested parties, will bring some result, perhaps in Berlin," Ryabkov said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Turkey Berlin Libya May Sunday All

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 17, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Chairma ..

9 hours ago

RAK Crown Prince receives Theyab bin Mohamed bin Z ..

11 hours ago

PTI most popular political party among people: Cha ..

12 hours ago

Javad Zarif Says Tehran Ready to Repatriate Bodies ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.