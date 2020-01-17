Berlin Conference on Libya May Become Successful - Ryabkov

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) The Berlin conference on Libya, scheduled for Sunday, may be a success, while it is important to continue coordinating efforts of the key players, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has said in an interview with Sputnik.

The conference in Berlin will continue Libya's peace process, following the inter-Libyan talks in Moscow, held on Monday with Russia's and Turkey's participation.

The Moscow talks failed to produce a ceasefire in the conflict-torn country.

"If all the sides have political will, I think it will perhaps be possible to fulfill the scheme of agreements, which was elaborated in Moscow, but additional effort and flexibility will be needed," Ryabkov said.

"I want to stress that Russia, as well as Turkey, is working really hard on this. I do not rule out that our steps, coordinated with other interested parties, will bring some result, perhaps in Berlin," Ryabkov said.