UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Berlin Conference On Libya Unlikely To Produce Breakthrough - Think Tank

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 07:01 PM

Berlin Conference on Libya Unlikely to Produce Breakthrough - Think Tank

The Berlin conference on Libyan settlement, to be held on Sunday, will unlikely lead to progress in resolving the conflict in the North African nation, Giles Merritt, founder and chairman of Brussels-based Friends of Europe think tank, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) The Berlin conference on Libyan settlement, to be held on Sunday, will unlikely lead to progress in resolving the conflict in the North African nation, Giles Merritt, founder and chairman of Brussels-based Friends of Europe think tank, told Sputnik.

"I'm not optimistic. I think I'm realistic. These 'said peace' negotiations seldom work on the ground. Gentle negotiations, informal representatives bit by bit lower the temperature," Merritt said when asked whether any agreements would be reached in Berlin.

According to him, the current situation in conflict-torn Libya has been to a certain extent provoked by the West's actions, which helped to oust long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi.

"Libya is a terrible mess. And I think that part of the problem is that's it's a mess that Europe created. We ousted Gaddafi, but we didn't understand that Libya is made up of three blocks and we created all the uncertainties without thinking ahead just as the Americans did when they went to Iraq. When big countries go into complicated Arab countries, we usually don't know enough, and we all regret it," Merritt added.

Libya is currently in the midst of a civil war between two rival administrations: the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) under Fayez Sarraj, and the elected parliament in the country's east that is supported by Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA). Over the past several weeks, the situation has escalated amid LNA's advances on the GNA-held capital of Tripoli.

Over the past week, Russia and Turkey have brokered a ceasefire in Libya it started at midnight on Sunday and mediated talks between Sarraj and Haftar in Moscow on Monday. The meeting failed to result in an official ceasefire agreement, however, and Haftar's army reaffirmed its readiness to continue its offensive on Tripoli, which began in April.

The UN-led conference on Libya in the German capital will be attended by representatives from Egypt, Russia, the United States, Turkey and EU nations. Both Sarraj and Haftar are also expected to participate.

Related Topics

Army Moscow Russia Europe Turkey Parliament Egypt Iraq German Berlin Tripoli Progress Lead United States Libya Tank April Sunday All From Government Agreement Arab

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed meets Algerian Minister of Foreign ..

3 minutes ago

Zelenskyy Asks Merkel by Phone to Assist in Invest ..

2 minutes ago

22 shopkeepers arrested for selling polythene bags ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab government govt cuts CMO expenditures

2 minutes ago

Regime air raids kill 9 civilians despite Idlib tr ..

2 minutes ago

PM inquires after injured as death toll rises due ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.