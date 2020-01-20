UrduPoint.com
Berlin Conference Participants Call For Formation Of Single, Effective Libyan Government

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 02:00 AM

Berlin Conference Participants Call for Formation of Single, Effective Libyan Government

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) The participants of the Berlin conference on Libya called on Sunday for the formation of a unified and effective government, resumption of peace talks to end the transition period and holding parliamentary and presidential elections, the meeting's joint final document says.

"We also call for the establishment of a functioning Presidency Council and the formation of a single, unified, inclusive and effective Libyan government approved by the House of Representatives. We urge all Libyan parties to resume the inclusive Libyan-led and Libyan-owned political process under the auspices of UNSMIL, engaging in it constructively, paving the way to end the transitional period through free, fair, inclusive and credible parliamentary and presidential elections organized by an independent and effective High National Elections Commission," the document, which was published by the German government, says.

The conference's participants also noted the necessity to fairly distribute public goods in the country between different geographical regions in order to put an end to the root cause of conflict and mutual reproaches.

