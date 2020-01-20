UrduPoint.com
Berlin Conference Participants Call For Unified Libyan Army, Law Enforcement

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 43 seconds ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 02:10 AM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) The participants of the Sunday's Berlin conference on Libya have called in their joint statement for demobilization of all Libyan armed groups and subsequent integration of eligible fighters into a unified army and law enforcement.

"We call for a comprehensive process of demobilization and disarmament of armed groups and militias in Libya and the subsequent integration of suitable personnel into civilian, security and military state institutions, on an individual basis and based on a census of armed groups personnel and professional vetting.

We call upon the United Nations to assist this process," the document's article 12 read.

In the chapter pertaining to security sector reforms, the participants call for restoring the monopoly of the state to the legitimate use of force.

"We support the establishment of unified Libyan national security, police and military forces under central, civilian authority, building upon the Cairo talks, and the documents produced therein," the document's article 36 read.

