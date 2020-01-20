Berlin Conference Participants Committed to Supporting Outcome of Libyan Political Process

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) The participants of the Berlin conference on Libya said in the joint final document they committed to accepting and supporting the outcome of intra-Libyan political process.

"We commit to accepting and supporting the outcome of this intra-Libyan political process," the document says.

The conference's participants also expressed support for the 2015 Libyan Political Agreement as a viable framework for the political solution of the conflict in the country.

On December 17, 2015, the Libyan Political Agreement on the settlement of the internal conflict was signed in Morocco's Skhirat, under the auspices of the United Nations. The main point of the document, which took 14 months to coordinate, dealt with the formation of an interim Government of National Accord, which would operate during a transitional two-year period. New parliamentary elections were also promised in the agreement, but they never came to pass.