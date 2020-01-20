Berlin Conference Participants Urge Libyan Conflict Parties to Stop Movement of Forces

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) The participants of the Berlin conference on Libya called on Sunday for an end to the movement of military equipment and troops across the country, the meeting's joint final document says.

"We call for the termination of all military movements by, or in direct support of, the conflict parties, in and over the entire territory of Libya, starting from the beginning of the ceasefire process," it says.

The conference's participants also urged all external actors to refrain from interfering with Libya's domestic affairs.

"We commit to refraining from interference in the armed conflict or in the internal affairs of Libya and urge all international actors to do the same," the document says.