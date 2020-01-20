Berlin Conference Participants Urge UN to Facilitate Libya Ceasefire Talks

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) Participants of the Berlin conference on Libya called on the United Nations on Sunday to facilitate ceasefire talks between the country's warring sides, including through an immediate creation of technical groups and urged the Security Council to impose sanctions against those who violate the ceasefire agreement, the joint statement said.

"We call upon the United Nations to facilitate ceasefire negotiations between the parties, including through the immediate establishment of technical committees to monitor and verify the implementation of the ceasefire," the document read.

"We call upon the UNSC to impose appropriate sanctions on those who are found to be in violation of the ceasefire arrangements and on Member States to enforce these," the statement noted.