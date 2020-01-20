UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Berlin Conference Participants Urge UN To Facilitate Libya Ceasefire Talks

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 01:50 AM

Berlin Conference Participants Urge UN to Facilitate Libya Ceasefire Talks

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) Participants of the Berlin conference on Libya called on the United Nations on Sunday to facilitate ceasefire talks between the country's warring sides, including through an immediate creation of technical groups and urged the Security Council to impose sanctions against those who violate the ceasefire agreement, the joint statement said.

"We call upon the United Nations to facilitate ceasefire negotiations between the parties, including through the immediate establishment of technical committees to monitor and verify the implementation of the ceasefire," the document read.

"We call upon the UNSC to impose appropriate sanctions on those who are found to be in violation of the ceasefire arrangements and on Member States to enforce these," the statement noted.

Related Topics

United Nations Berlin Libya Sunday Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE supports peace, development in Libya: Abdullah ..

37 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets US Secretary of State

52 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets President of European Cou ..

52 minutes ago

UAE stocks gain AED3.8 bn on rising confidence in ..

3 hours ago

Sharjahâ€™s social welfare law discussed

3 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed receives Ethiopia&#039;s Minister o ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.