Berlin Conference Plays Big Role In Supporting UN Efforts To Resolve Libya Crisis - Merkel

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 12:10 AM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) The Berlin conference on Libya played a big role in supporting the UN efforts to resolve the conflict in the war-torn North African country, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday.

"We had very intense consultations here in Berlin.

And we managed to make a contribution, give a new impetus to the political process in Libya, to bring peace to the country and the Libyan people. I believe that the conference in Berlin supported the UN-sponsored peace process," Merkel told journalists at the press conference, following the talks.

On Sunday, representatives from a number of countries and organizations, including Russia, the United States, Turkey, Egypt, the European Union and the United Nations met in Berlin to find solutions to the conflict in Libya.

More Stories From World

