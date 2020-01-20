Berlin Conference Plays Big Role in Supporting UN Efforts to Resolve Libya Crisis - Merkel

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) The Berlin conference on Libya played a big role in supporting the UN efforts to resolve the conflict in the war-torn North African country, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday.

"We had very intense consultations here in Berlin.

And we managed to make a contribution, give a new impetus to the political process in Libya, to bring peace to the country and the Libyan people. I believe that the conference in Berlin supported the UN-sponsored peace process," Merkel told journalists at the press conference, following the talks.

On Sunday, representatives from a number of countries and organizations, including Russia, the United States, Turkey, Egypt, the European Union and the United Nations met in Berlin to find solutions to the conflict in Libya.