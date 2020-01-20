UrduPoint.com
Berlin Conference's Final Document Contains Provisions On Sustainable Ceasefire Russian Foreign Minister Servey Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid 46 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 11:59 AM

The final document, adopted on Sunday by the Libyan conference's participants in Berlin, is a rather detailed guidance on how to overcome the crisis in Libya, including provisions for ensuring sustainable ceasefire, acting Russian Foreign Minister Servey Lavrov said

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) The final document, adopted on Sunday by the Libyan conference's participants in Berlin, is a rather detailed guidance on how to overcome the crisis in Libya, including provisions for ensuring sustainable ceasefire, acting Russian Foreign Minister Servey Lavrov said.

"The agreed final document is rather detailed, with recommendations and suggestions on how to overcome the current Libyan crisis. The document has several chapters. It has a chapter focused on security efforts, including the need to try to make the ceasefire sustainable," Lavrov told journalists following talks.

According to the diplomat, despite a large gap between the Libyan rivals' stances, the adopted document might foster their reconciliation.

"It is clear that in the end it will be up to the Libyans to decide. It is clear that so far attempts to establish a sustainable, serious dialogue between them have failed � too big of a difference in stances.

Nevertheless, the recommendations outlined in the Berlin conference's final document add up to the bank of ideas that the international community offers the Libyan sides so that they can agree on circumstances conducive to resuming dialogue," Lavrov said.

The fact that the Libyan rival representatives were at all present at talks in Berlin was due to Russia's effort, Lavrov said.

"Russia was involved in the preparations from the very beginning, we attended all five preparatory rounds. It was due to our insistence that the organizers gave up their initial plan to meet without the Libyan parties. The Libyan leaders � Fayez Sarraj of the Government of National Accord and Khalifa Haftar of the Libyan National Army � were invited to attend the conference," Lavrov said.

